Aerospace Calendar Dec. 9-March 10—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various Locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE Dec. 12—Royal Aeronautical Society Aerospace Medicine Grand Round 2017. No. 4 Hamilton Place. London. See aerosociety.com/events-calendar/aerospace-medicine-grand-round-2017 Dec. 12-14—Gulf Defense & Aerospace. Kuwait International Fair. Mubarak Al-Abdullah, Kuwait. See gulfdefense.com Dec. ...
