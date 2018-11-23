Aerospace Calendar Dec. 1-March 23, 2019—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE Dec. 3—RTCA SC-206 Aeronautical Information and Meteorological Data Link Services (AIS) Plenary. Palm Bay, Florida. See rtca.org/content/upcoming-committee-meetings Dec. 4—RTCA SC-216 Aeronautical Systems Security Plenary. Washington. See rtca.org/content/upcoming-committee-meetings Dec. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (Nov. 26, 2018)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.