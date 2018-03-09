Aerospace Calendar March 22-24—2018 International Women in Aviation Conference. Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Reno, Nevada. See wai.org/events/2018-international-women-aviation-conference March 24—PocketQube Workshop. Aula Conference Center of TU Delft. Delft, Netherlands. See delfispace.nl/pocketqube-workshop March 26-29—National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) International Operators Conference. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Las Vegas. See ...
