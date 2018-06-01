Aerospace Calendar June 14-16—AeroExpo UK. Wycombe Air Park. Buckinghamshire, England. See aeroexpo.co.uk June 19-21—FAA-EASA International Aviation Safety Conference. Mayflowe Hotel. Washington. See aia-aerospace.org/event/2018-faa-easa-international-aviation-safety-conference June 23-Dec. 1—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE June 25-27—The Inaugural Southeast ...
