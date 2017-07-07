Aerospace Calendar July 17-20—International Space Station R&D Conference 2017. Omni Shoreham Hotel. Washington. See issconference.org July 19-21—Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) Summer Cost Principles Committee Meeting. Ritz Carlton. New Orleans. See aia-aerospace.org/event/summer-cost-principles-committee-meeting July 22-Dec. 9—AOPA Flight Instructor Refresher Course. Various Locations. See aopa.org/forms/event-calendar/FIRC_ONSITE July 26-27—Air ...
