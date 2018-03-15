Dr. Richard McGlaughlin was once again heading for Haiti in his Cirrus SR22 as he had done regularly in the two years since the deadly and devastating 7.0-magnitude earthquake of 2010. This time his 25-year-old daughter, Elaine, was accompanying him on the medical supply mission. About 45 min. after departing Miami and heading southeast over the ocean, the Birmingham, Alabama, pilot-physician noted that his aircraft’s engine oil pressure had dropped markedly. He decided he had best ...