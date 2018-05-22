Production of the Citation X, Cessna Aircraft’s 520-kt. muscle rocket, is coming to an end after a 22-year run. It was Cessna’s signature technical masterpiece during that era, an unmistakably red, white and blue American powerhouse that blew past foreign and domestic competitors with a 50-100-kt. speed advantage. Even sitting on the ramp, it had superstar allure, endowed with shapely curves, long graceful wings and two whopping big engines. The Wichita manufacturer, owing to ...