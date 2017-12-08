After years of suffering aerospace manufacturing contractions and closures, the self-titled air capital of the world, Wichita, is riding a new high after local giant Spirit AeroSystems pledged Dec. 6 to add 1,000 jobs and invest $1 billion over the next five years to its headquarters. The economic development comes as the world’s leading aerostructure-maker is experiencing a renaissance of its own upon recently securing a new master agreement with Boeing, its most significant ...