Richard Aarons, my Dad, loved aviation since his New Jersey childhood when he’d watch C-118s approaching McGuire Air Force Base and imagine being in command. He became that airport kid washing airplanes for 15-minute flight lessons. But meeting Mom in college, marrying and starting a family — combined with his compromised hearing — delayed his aviation aspirations. However, responding to that 1968 Help Wanted ad in BCA opened the door wide. At the time, business ...