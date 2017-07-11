When Sikorsky bought the Polish aerospace structures company, PZL Mielec, in 2007 the main focus was to produce helicopter structures and the S70i International Black Hawk helicopter. Included with the purchase was an odd fit for a helicopter manufacturer: PZL’s fixed-wing M28, a rugged twin-engine turboprop. Sikorsky’s new owner, Lockheed Martin, has only now begun to market it in earnest in the regions where it may sell the best. PZL began producing the latest generation of ...