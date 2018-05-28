Serge Dassault, chairman and CEO of the parent company of iconic French business aircraft and fighter jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation, died May 28 after suffering heart failure at his office in Paris. He was 93.

The son of company founder Marcel Dassault, he was for decades a leading figure in French aviation. Though he had long ago turned over leadership of Dassault Aviation to Charles Edelstenne, Serge Dassault continued to lead parent company Groupe Dassault, which also owns CATIA software powerhouse Dassault Systemes. He remained a familiar sight at the company’s press conferences and events into his 90s.

Serge Dassault spent nearly 35 years at Dassault Aviation before finally taking the helm in 1986 at the age of 61, following his father’s death. He joined the company’s design department in 1951 as a freshly trained engineer from the French schools Ecole Polytechnique and Sup’Aero. He then worked on development of the Mystere IV N fighter and, in 1954, was named chief of flight tests. At the time, the company was solely focused on military aviation.

In 1959, Dassault became the director of exportations. Three years later, he went to the U.S. to evaluate the potential market for the Mystere 20 business jet, later renamed Falcon 20. He returned to Paris with the conviction that the program should be launched. His father, although skeptical, gave the go-ahead when Pan Am ordered some aircraft.

In 1963, Serge Dassault began working in Electronique Marcel Dassault (later Dassault Electronique), the subsidiary he would lead from 1967 to 1986.

During his career, Serge Dassault was president of the GIFAS French aerospace industries association, president of the CIDEF French defense industries association, president of the AECMA European aerospace industries association, and longtime commissioner general of the Paris air show. He was also cofounder of the European Foundation for Quality Management and formed an organization to promote nationwide innovative profit-sharing rules applicable to companies’ total workforce. He was awarded the Aviation Week Laureate for aeronautics/propulsion in 1999.

Serge Dassault was in the spotlight during an international controversy at the 1975 Paris Air Show. As chairman of the committee that controlled the air show flying, he was pitted in a war of words against legendary U.S. test pilot Bob Hoover and others in the U.S. delegation, who claimed that French nationalism was behind limits imposed on U.S. flight demonstrations at the show.

Charles Edelstenne succeeded Dassault at the helm of Dassault Aviation in 2000. Edelstenne is now expected to succeed him as leader of Groupe Dassault, having carried the title of “succeeding statutory president” since 2014.

The perception of Serge Dassault being a captain of the aviation industry has long contrasted with his more controversial image in France. As right-wing senator, he once opposed the idea of unemployment insurance, one of the basic tenets of France's welfare state. He was also famous for his media-bashing quotes, although Groupe Dassault is the owner of Le Figaro, a right-wing daily newspaper with a large audience. In 2017, he was convicted for “tax fraud laundering.” Separately, he was charged with “vote buying” -- the act of paying people to vote for a given candidate.

As a young Jew, Serge Dassault -- whose original family name was Bloch – spent time at an internment camp in Drancy during World War II. His father was sent to the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald, where he was liberated in 1945.