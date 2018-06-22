Gulfstream Aerospace, Savannah, Georgia, promoted Mike West to Northeast U.S. senior vice president and Nick Robinson to senior vice president for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. Mike Swift has been appointed vice president for the Metro New York region. Marc Strange joined Gulfstream as vice president for Africa. Trevor Esling, senior vice president, will lead Gulfstream’s focus in Europe, Russia and the CIS. West was Metro New ...
