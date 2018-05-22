Aerospace Industries Association, Washington, announced that Caitlin Hayden has become vice president of communications. She was executive vice president and director of the media group at Edelman’s office in Washington. Air Partner, London, has appointed Chris Mann interim CFO. Most recently, Mann worked at KONE Corp. and London Gatwick Airport. Argus International, Cincinnati, has named Bill Yantiss chief operating officer. John Illson has been promoted to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"News Of Business Aviation Promotions, Appointments And Honors " is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).