Just before midnight on July 7, 2017, an Air Canada Airbus A320 came within a few seconds of landing atop a line of four airliners waiting on a parallel taxiway to take off from Runway 28R at San Francisco International Airport (KSFO). Were it not for alerts from two of the waiting crews and instantaneous corrective action, the resulting carnage would likely have been massive and the human suffering incalculable. The incident occurred in clear weather. Crews in the airplanes sitting on ...