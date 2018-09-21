Sitting in a Piper Archer II on the ramp at Northern Virginia’s Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Field (KHEF) on a sunny June afternoon, Paul Diffenderfer had some excellent intel on the instrument flight rules (IFR) clearance the tower controller was about to read to him. That’s because Diffenderfer, a principal air traffic management (ATM) advisor with The MITRE Corp., had just received an email with all the ingredients of his expected clearance — down to the ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Knowing in Advance: Eliminate Clearance Surprises And Confusion" and other premium content selected daily by our editors.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.