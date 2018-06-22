Hong Kong-based business jet operator HK Bellawings Jet plans to field up to 18 Bombardier Global 6500 and Global 7500 very-long-range jets. If all firm orders and options are exercised, the deal will be valued at about $1.14 billion based on 2018 list prices. The deal includes firm orders for four Global 7500s and four Global 6500s, and options for four more Global 7500s and six Global 6500s. Bombardier is not disclosing delivery time-frames at this stage, a company spokesman said.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"HK Bellawings Orders Global 6500 and 7500" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).