Hong Kong-based business jet operator HK Bellawings Jet plans to field up to 18 Bombardier Global 6500 and Global 7500 very-long-range jets. If all firm orders and options are exercised, the deal will be valued at about $1.14 billion based on 2018 list prices. The deal includes firm orders for four Global 7500s and four Global 6500s, and options for four more Global 7500s and six Global 6500s. Bombardier is not disclosing delivery time-frames at this stage, a company spokesman said.