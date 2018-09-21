EASA has certified the Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics upgrade for Pro Line II-equipped King Air B200 and B300 series turboprops. Featuring three, 14.1-in. widescreen LCD displays with advanced graphics, the Pro Line Fusion suite supports compliance with Europe’s June 2020 ADS-B mandate and satellite-aided localizer performance with vertical guidance approaches, radius-to-fix legs and other operations. The FAA approved the upgrade in 2016. Amsterdam-based JetSupport is the ...
