p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} Early prospective customers are being sought for a hybrid passenger airship that the developers claim will offer unprecedented safety. The Plimp J combines a helium envelope and tilting wings to provide the controllability of a helicopter with the buoyancy of a blimp in a “plummet-proof” ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Eagan Airships Looks For Plimp Airship Buyers" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).