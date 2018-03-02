Dassault Aviation took the wraps off its 5,500-nm-range Falcon 6X at a daylong technical briefing at Paris Le Bourget Airport on Feb. 28. Slated for first flight in 2021 and entry into service in 2022, it succeeds the 5,200-nm-range Falcon 5X Dassault originally intended to deliver in 2017. The Falcon 6X will be powered by two 13,000-14,000-lb.-thrust Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D turbofans. The Falcon 5X would have been powered by 11,450-lb.-thrust Safran Silvercrest turbofans, had it ...
