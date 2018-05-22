There are airline pilots who make far northern or even transpolar flights on a regular basis. Business aviators become familiar with the requirements for these flights, but we seldom do it often enough for it to be considered routine. To me, the title of this piece fits my impressions of that type of flying. What follows are flights to and across cold, dark and lonely regions from my career. The Early Days “Holy cow. It’s snowing like heck in Anchorage.” “Not ...