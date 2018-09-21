Bombardier Business Aircraft is upgrading the avionics on its Learjet 75 and Learjet 70 aircraft with the installation of the Garmin G5000 avionics suite. A retrofit package for inservice aircraft will also be available, the company said. The Garmin 5000 avionics suite on the Bombardier Vision flight deck will reduce pilots’ workload, including climb, cruise and descent vertical navigation, enhance takeoff and landing performance calculations and provide other benefits, ...