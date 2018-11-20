p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} Bell is to collaborate with Japanese package-delivery company Yamato on aerial logistics using unmanned electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The companies expect to introduce their first product in the mid-2020s. Tokyo-based Yamato already is testing an autonomous ...
