AviationManuals has released an online change management form for its ARC Safety Management Software and App. The digital form streamlines, monitors and executes change management within a flight department, such as moving to new hangars, adding aircraft to the fleet or naming a new director of aviation. It helps analyze risks accompanying a substantial change within the department, describes actions needed to implement the change and enables administrators to assign each task to the right ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"AviationManuals Adds Online Change Management Form" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).