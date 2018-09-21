Argus International has announced the launch of its Second in Command (SIC) Gateway Program, a data-driven approach to pilot training to enhance safety and performance. The program is designed to recognize valuable safety-related experience beyond hours in the air and to qualify pilots with quality experience to meet and/or exceed the Argus TripCHEQ minimums. The three approved gateways include military, aeronautical university and ab initio. They provide pilots with an efficient, ...