Argus International has announced the launch of its Second in Command (SIC) Gateway Program, a data-driven approach to pilot training to enhance safety and performance. The program is designed to recognize valuable safety-related experience beyond hours in the air and to qualify pilots with quality experience to meet and/or exceed the Argus TripCHEQ minimums. The three approved gateways include military, aeronautical university and ab initio. They provide pilots with an efficient, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Argus Launches Data-Driven Pilot Training Program" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).