Airbus has enjoyed strong first-year sales since launching ACH, the Eurocopter-replacing Airbus Corporate Helicopters brand, at EBACE 2017.
Less than a year from its launch, Airbus’s Corporate Helicopters brand is living up to the company’s expectations. Despite 2017 being “a little bit depressed overall for business aviation in terms of volume of sales,” the first year has been “a great success,” says Frederic Lemos, ACH’s global head, who adds that 2018 will be “the year where we confirm the trend.” Lemos says ACH made 58 sales during 2017, and that further sales have been ...
