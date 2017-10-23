A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in California has approved Zetta Jet’s request to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee and the U.S. Trustee’s Office was expected to act accordingly and quickly. Zetta Jet filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sept. 15 to restructure the company amid continued shareholder disputes. The charter outfit continues to operate and honor bookings, and received approval from the court to pay a select group of critical vendors as it conducts business during the restructuring. ...