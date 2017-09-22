VistaJet has launched VistaJet Direct, a digital membership app that provides members access to empty-leg flights on VistaJet’s fleet of more than 70 aircraft. It gives members priority access to one-way and empty-leg flights; allows members to plan and request flights with digital visualization; and reduces the time it takes to book flights. A yearly membership of $10,000 allows customers to request bookings on available VistaJet aircraft ahead of the charter market. ...