It’s back-to-school time and Textron Aviation is providing the supplies. Just before the bell sounded, ATP Flight School in Jacksonville, Florida, placed an order for 15 Cessna Skyhawk 172 trainers and Auburn (Alabama) University will buy new flight training aircraft from the Wichita plane maker exclusively. ATP’s order will bring the school’s training fleet to nearly 130 Skyhawks, with deliveries of the new additions beginning now. The order supplements ATP’s ...