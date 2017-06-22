Textron Aircraft has delivered the 2,000th Cessna Citation CJ light jet, a Citation CJ3+. The aircraft was delivered to Marc Dulude, a longtime Cessna customer. The CJ family of aircraft, which currently includes the Citation M2, Citation CJ3+ and Citation CJ4, has reached nearly 5 million flight hours. The company has delivered more than 7,000 jets in all. Dulude has owned and operated several Textron Aviation aircraft. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Citation Jet ...
