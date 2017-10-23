In October, Textron Aviation delivered its 100th Cessna Citation Latitude. The delivery, which went to NetJets, occurred 26 months after the first CE-680A entered service. “Two and a half years ago, this business didn’t exist at Cessna,” Textron Aviation President and CEO Scott Ernest said recently. “Now it’s a billion-dollar business.” NetJets extended its total order for Latitudes to up to 200 aircraft when it took delivery of its first one in June 2016. ...