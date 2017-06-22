TAG Aviation’s Farnborough Maintenance Services has been approved as the first UK-based Rolls-Royce Authorized Service Center. It will support Rolls BR710 engines on Bombardier Global Express aircraft, the company ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"TAG Supports Global Express BR710 Engines In Farnborough" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).