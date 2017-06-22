Citing the economic downturn and the inflexibility of the regulatory environment there, TAG Aviation is exiting the Spanish market after doing business there for many years and consolidating its several Air Operator Certificates (AOC). The company said its decision to terminate activities in Spain and deploy assets elsewhere was difficult, but noted the limited business aviation market there no longer justified the cost to support a stand-alone AOC. Existing clients will be offered an option ...
