Surf Air, an “all-you-can-fly” membership airline, is relocating its London service to London City Airport from London Luton Airport. Surf Air began London-to-Zurich daily weekday service on Nov. 13. Surf Air’s capacity tripled with the addition of two new Pilatus PC-12 aircraft to its European operations, it said. The aircraft will be based in Zurich and be used to fly members to Luxembourg beginning in February and to Munich beginning in March, Surf Air said. Surf Air, ...