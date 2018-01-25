The second Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft has achieved first flight, according to the manufacturer. Serial Number 002 will be configured as a “conforming production aircraft” and will be the template for all P2012 customer production aircraft, the company said. The first P2012 made its first flight on July 21, 2016. Since then, the prototype has accumulated more than 250 flight-test hours. European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA certification are expected this year, with ...