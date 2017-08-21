Transactions of used business jets rose 5.6% during the first six months of 2017 compared to a year ago, although the jets are taking an average of 12 days more time to sell compared to last year, according to market information from JetNet. For June, the percentage of the business jet fleet on the market, 10.8%, is the lowest in the more than nine years since the start of the last recession, JetNet said. Meanwhile, business turboprop transactions declined 11.1%, although they are taking six ...