Reignwood International Investment Group of Beijing has agreed to purchase 50 additional Bell 505 JetRanger Xs. This is in addition to the 60 Bell 505s it agreed to purchase in early 2017. Under the agreement, Reignwood will be the exclusive reseller of the single-engine helicopter in China and will establish a delivery and maintenance center in the country as well. The signing occurred as part of President Donald Trump's trade mission to China in November. Bell President and CEO Mitch ...