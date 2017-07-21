Raisbeck Engineering has received supplemental type certificate approval for its swept-blade propellers for the King Air B300 series from the ANAC in Argentina. The propellers are currently approved in 37 countries. In addition, STC approvals for the propellers along with the company’s nacelle wing-locker system and dual aft-body strakes for the King Air 90 series are under review by the CAAC in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Raisbeck Gets STC For King Air B300 Props" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).