Quest Aircraft’s Kodiak 100 has received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency. The award raises the total number of countries in which the utility single-engine turboprop is certified in to more than 50. The award “will allow European operators with large payloads to access many more airstrips and locations that would previously have proven difficult,” said Quest CEO Rob Wells. “We anticipate that Europe will play an important role in the continued ...
