â€‹Textron Aviation has begun assembly of its Citation Longitude super-midsize jet. The first four production aircraft are in progress inside the company’s Plant IV manufacturing plant in East Wichita, Textron Aviation reports. The Longitude is the first Cessna product to be manufactured inside a former Beechcraft facility. In addition, the third Cessna Citation Longitude test aircraft has completed its first flight and has joined the flight test program. During the recent 1 hr., 40 min. ...