After five years of heavy hints but few details, Pratt & Whitney Canada used the recent NBAA-BACE to unveil the first significant information and images about research and development tests of electronic engine controls and an integrated propeller controller for a new 2,000-shp-rated PT6. The move, which comes as General Electric prepares to make the first run of its competing Advanced Turboprop for Cessna’s Denali, is aimed at bolstering the PT6’s market position, ...