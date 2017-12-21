Slovenia’s Pipistrel Aircraft has created a Chinese company to produce the Alpha Electro and Panthera electric-powered light aircraft. Based in Jurong, in Jiangsu province, the new company will have the rights to sell the two models in China and 10 countries in Southeast Asia. Pipistrel founder Ivo Boscarol owns 51% of Pipistrel Asia-Pacific General Aviation Technology, while the remaining 49% is held by existing Chinese distributor Danny Wu Hao. In addition to a manufacturing plant ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Pipistrel Will Construct Electric Aircraft In China" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).