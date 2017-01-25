​Piper Aircraft has taken a firm order for 50 Piper Archer single-engine aircraft from China Air Shuttle, its dealer in China said. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2017. The aircraft will be built and certificated at Piper’s factory in Vero Beach, Florida, and shipped to China for reassembly by China Air Shuttle’s affiliate in Rizhao, Shandong Province, Piper said. The facilities in Rizhao will become a delivery center for reassembly, training, ...