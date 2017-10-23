Authorities estimate some 100,000 pets have been displaced by the hurricanes that devastated Puerto Rico in September, and aviation in the form of Wings of Rescue is leading the relief effort. Flying a rented Gulfstream twin-turboprop, the Van Nuys, California-based non-profit was carrying urgently needed supplies into Puerto Rico and returning with as many as 150 animals on each flight, dropping them off at dozens of U.S. no-kill animal rescue shelters on the U.S. East Coast. Included ...