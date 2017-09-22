Pilatus is ceasing production of its PC-6 Porter multirole aircraft — which has been produced without interruption since 1959. Production will end in early 2019, although customer support will continue for “at least” the next 20 years, the Pilatus said. In 2016, Pilatus delivered nine PC-6s — known for their short-takeoff-and-landing (STOL) capabilities — and none during the first six months of 2017. In all, the company has produced some 500 PC-6 aircraft ...