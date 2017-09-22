​The Pilatus PC-24 business jet is on track for certification by year-end. According to Michael Kolman, regional director of Pilatus aircraft sales for KCAC Aviation in Olathe, Kansas. If his wish is granted, the Swiss planemaker’s first jet would get its papers in time to celebrate at the National Business Aviation Association’s annual convention and exhibition this month in Las Vegas. “That would be fantastic,” Kolman says. “But we’ll see.” ...