The Pilatus PC-12 NG has been approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for commercial operations in Europe. The decision means the single-engine turboprop can be operated commercially at night and under instrument flight rules across all 32 EASA member-states. Nearly 1,500 PC-12s are in operation in the world. The PC-12 has long been in commercial use for business, medical transports and cargo flights in other parts of the ...