Textron Aviation is opening the order book for its new large-cabin Citation Hemisphere. The company has received interest in the $35 million aircraft, its largest to date, from large fleet operators, corporate operators and individuals, according to Rob Scholl, Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales and marketing. A decision on whether to build the jet at the company’s west facility in Wichita or inside the former Beechcraft campus on the city’s east side has ...