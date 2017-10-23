Textron Aviation is opening the order book for its new large-cabin Citation Hemisphere. The company has received interest in the $35 million aircraft, its largest to date, from large fleet operators, corporate operators and individuals, according to Rob Scholl, Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales and marketing. A decision on whether to build the jet at the company’s west facility in Wichita or inside the former Beechcraft campus on the city’s east side has ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Order Book Opens For Textron Hemisphere" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).