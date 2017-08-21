Although ONE Aviation intends the Williams FJ33-powered Eclipse 700, now under development, to succeed the Eclipse 550, the company says the latter, which gets it thrust from two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW610Fs, is still very much in production. “The 550 is not out of production yet; there’s still a market for it. We are still building the 550s,” Alan Klapmeier, CEO of ONE Aviation, said recently, adding, “We have a number of airplanes on order from China. ...