​Business jet takeoffs and landings in North America rose 3.5% in September, Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard reports, using FAA figures. The figure is in line with a year-to-date average increase of 3.5%, although it is lower than the 6% reported in August. “That said, we think it’s still pretty strong as the comparable wasn’t easy,” Stallard wrote in a note to investors. “The year-to-date average of 3.5% is up from 2016 growth of 1.1%, 2015 ...