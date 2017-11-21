Business jet takeoffs and landings in North America rose 3.5% in September, Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard reports, using FAA figures. The figure is in line with a year-to-date average increase of 3.5%, although it is lower than the 6% reported in August. “That said, we think it’s still pretty strong as the comparable wasn’t easy,” Stallard wrote in a note to investors. “The year-to-date average of 3.5% is up from 2016 growth of 1.1%, 2015 ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"North American Jet Operations Climb 3.5% In September" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).