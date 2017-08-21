Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Arlington, Virginia, named David Silver vice president of civil aviation. Silver has held positions with Boeing Commercial Airplanes, including director of engineering and regulatory affairs and deputy fleet chief of the Boeing 787 program. David Melcher, president and CEO of AIA, is departing to pursue other interests, effective Dec. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"News Of Promotions, Appointments And Honors " is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).